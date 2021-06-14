NHC says 70% chance of cyclone off North Carolina

A low pressure system about 90 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina, has a 70% chance of becoming a cyclone and could strengthen into a tropical depression or storm later on Monday or overnight, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

However, "this system is expected to move northeastward away from the United States and move over colder waters south of Nova Scotia on Wednesday, ending any opportunity for further development by midweek," the NHC said.

