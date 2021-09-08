NHC says 80% chance of cyclone near Florida

Sept 8 (Reuters) - A system located about 115 miles southwest of Apalachicola, Florida, has an 80% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

After reaching the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday night, this system is expected to move across the southeastern United States and emerge over the western Atlantic by late Thursday, the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma and Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.