Skip to main content

United States

NHC says 90% chance of cyclone near Gulf of Mexico

1 minute read

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A weather system located near southeastern Mexico and the southern and central Gulf of Mexico has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The disturbance will continue to produce heavy rain across portions of southern Mexico through Saturday night which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides, NHC said. By late Sunday, heavy rain is expected to reach portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts with a heavy rain threat, it added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · September 11, 2021 · 9:33 PM UTC

'Like an eternal flame': Americans honor the fallen on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11

Twenty years after hijackers slammed airplanes into New York City's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington, Americans came together on Saturday to remember the nearly 3,000 killed on Sept. 11, 2001, and reflect on how the attacks reshaped society and tipped the country into an intractable war.

United States
Twenty years after 9/11, one of the last U.S. Marines killed in Afghanistan comes home
United States
FBI releases first 9/11 document after Biden order - CNN
United States
Biden visits all three attack sites on 20th anniversary of 9/11
United States
What happened on Sept. 11, 2001