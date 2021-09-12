NHC says 90% chance of cyclone near Gulf of Mexico

Sept 11 (Reuters) - A weather system located near southeastern Mexico and the southern and central Gulf of Mexico has a 90% chance of becoming a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Saturday.

The disturbance will continue to produce heavy rain across portions of southern Mexico through Saturday night which may lead to flash flooding and mudslides, NHC said. By late Sunday, heavy rain is expected to reach portions of the Texas and Louisiana coasts with a heavy rain threat, it added.

Reporting by Aakriti Bhalla in Bengaluru; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

