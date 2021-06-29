NHC says Danny weakens into tropical depression

June 29 (Reuters) - Storm Danny has weakened into a tropical depression, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday, adding continued weakening is forecast, and it is expected to dissipate on Tuesday.

"Heavy rains continue over portions of Georgia and South Carolina... Danny will move further inland across east-central and northern Georgia tonight and Tuesday morning," the NHC said.

Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

