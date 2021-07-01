Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
United States

NHC says Tropical Storm Elsa forms near Windward Islands

July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is located about 865 miles (1,390 km) east southeast of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said.

