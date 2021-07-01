NHC says Tropical Storm Elsa forms near Windward Islands

July 1 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Elsa formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and additional strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm is located about 865 miles (1,390 km) east southeast of the Windward Islands with maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 km/h), the NHC said.

Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet

