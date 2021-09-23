NHC sees 50% chance of cyclone near the Azores

Sept 23 (Reuters) - There is a 50% chance that a non-tropical low pressure system 600 miles (966 kilometers) west-northwest of the westernmost Azores could strengthen into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.

"Showers and thunderstorms have increased a little near the low, and it could become a subtropical or tropical cyclone while it moves generally southward over marginally warmer waters during the next couple of days," the agency added.

Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.