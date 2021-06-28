Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
NHC: Tropical Depression Four forms off South Carolina coast

June 28 (Reuters) - Tropical Depression Four has formed off the coast of South Carolina, with the center of the system expected to make landfall later on Monday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The depression is located about 110 miles (180 km) east-southeast of Charleston, South Carolina, with maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 kmph), the NHC said.

