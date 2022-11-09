Nicole making landfall as a hurricane over the Bahamas, U.S. NHC says















Nov 9 (Reuters) - Nicole has become a hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama island, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

Nicole is located about 105 miles (170 km) east of West Palm Beach, Florida, and is bringing maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour (120 km per hour), the Miami-based forecaster said.

Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler











