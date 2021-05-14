Skip to main content

United StatesNine shot in Providence, Rhode Island, three critically wounded

Nine people were wounded, three of them critcally, in Providence, Rhode Island, on Thursday in an exchange of gunfire between a home and the occupants of a car, police officials said.

Col. Hugh Clements of the Providence Police Department said officers responded to emergency calls shortly before 7 p.m. eastern standard time.

"Upon arrival we found evidence of a large amount of gunfire," Clements said, adding that as many as five guns may have been involved and that police were "familiar with two groups involved."

No arrests had been made in the shooting as of about 10 p.m. local time.

