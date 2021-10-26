Skip to main content

United States

No. 2 House Democrat says spending deal could come within hours

1 minute read

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer on Tuesday said Democrats are hopeful they can reach agreement on their domestic investment bill "in the next few hours" and move to vote on a separate bipartisan infrastructure legislation this week.

Democrats, however, have not yet come to a consensus on how to increase the nation's borrowing authority past Dec. 3, the No. 2 House Democratic leader told reporters at a briefing, though he said they will "get it done one way or another."

Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 10:18 AM UTC

Thousands of hours of U.S. Capitol riot videos swamp attorneys

The thousands of hours of video of the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters have overwhelmed the prosecutors and defense lawyers handling the hundreds of criminal cases and are delaying trials for some defendants.

United States
U.S. FDA advisers weigh Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children
United States
Pelosi tells House Democrats social spending bill 90% complete -lawmaker
United States
Storm drenches U.S. Northeast, the first of two expected before Halloween
United States
U.S. billionaire tax proposal seems to unite Democrats - but will it work?