1 minute read
No decision on extending Title 42 immigration policy -Biden
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there had been no decision on whether to extend Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system.
"There has been no decision on extending Title 42," Biden told reporters at the White House after remarks on Ukraine aid.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Steve Holland and Ted Hesson; Writing by Doina Chiacu;
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.