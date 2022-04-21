No decision on extending Title 42 immigration policy -Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden announces an additional $800 million security assistance package for Ukraine as he delivers an update on U.S. efforts related to Russia's invasion, during a speech in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday there had been no decision on whether to extend Title 42, a COVID-related expulsion policy that has effectively closed down the U.S. asylum system.

"There has been no decision on extending Title 42," Biden told reporters at the White House after remarks on Ukraine aid.

