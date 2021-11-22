No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction

New York City Fire Department (FDNY) firefighters stand by outside where a fire broke out in a Times Square hotel under construction in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Nov 22 (Reuters) - No injuries have been reported from a fire in a high-rise building under construction near Times Square in Manhattan, the Fire Department of New York said in a statement on Monday.

Unconfirmed videos posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing from a building in midtown Manhattan.

The fire had broken out on the 10th floor of a 49-story building on West 47th Street in Manhattan, the statement said.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson

