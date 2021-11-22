United States
No injuries reported in fire in Manhattan building under construction
1 minute read
1/5
Nov 22 (Reuters) - No injuries have been reported from a fire in a high-rise building under construction near Times Square in Manhattan, the Fire Department of New York said in a statement on Monday.
Unconfirmed videos posted on Twitter showed smoke billowing from a building in midtown Manhattan.
The fire had broken out on the 10th floor of a 49-story building on West 47th Street in Manhattan, the statement said.
Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Katharine Jackson
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.