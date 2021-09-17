Skip to main content

United States

No plans for U.S., Iran to meet at U.N. next week, says U.S. envoy

2 minute read

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 16, 2021. Andrew Harnik/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has no plans to meet with his new Iranian counterpart next week at the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations in New York, U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Friday.

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States in Vienna on reviving a 2015 deal, aimed at curbing Iran's ability to develop a nuclear weapon, stopped in June. Tehran has said its nuclear program is for peaceful energy purposes only.

Iran's hardline president, Ebrahim Raisi, took office in August and his Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is due to travel to New York for the U.N. General Assembly.

"We have been engaged with the Iranians and in Vienna, and those discussions will continue," Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters.

"We have not made any direct plans for bilateral meetings while they are here, but that doesn't mean that we don't see value in having discussions with the Iranians because we do want to move forward on issues related to the JCPOA," she said.

The nuclear deal between Iran, the United States, France, Britain, Germany, Russia and China is referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Under the agreement Iran accepted curbs on its nuclear program in return for a lifting of many foreign sanctions against it.

However, former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed harsh sanctions, prompting Tehran to start violating some of the nuclear limits in 2019.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 2:38 PM UTC

White House warns of economic catastrophe without action on debt limit

The White House warned on Friday that a failure by the U.S. Congress to extend the debt limit could plunge the economy into a recession and could lead to cuts in critical state services.

United States
U.S. Speaker Pelosi: Capitalism has not served our economy as well as it could
United States
Factbox: Five congressional Republicans targeted by Trump's revenge endorsements
United States
Biden asks world leaders to cut methane in climate fight
United States
Over 10,000 mostly Haitian migrants sleeping under Texas bridge, more expected