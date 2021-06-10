No U.S. Senate infrastructure deal yet-Senate Republican Leader McConnell

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is flanked by Senators' Roy Blunt (R-MO) and John Thune (R-SD) as he speaks to reporters after the weekly Senate Republican caucus policy luncheon on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday said he has not been informed of any tentative deal on a bipartisan infrastructure investment package being negotiated among senators.

"Not that I know of," McConnell said when asked by a reporter whether such a tentative deal had been reached among a group of 10 Democratic and Republican senators. "I think there is still talking going on as far as I know," he added.

