Norfolk Southern CEO to appear before another Senate panel















WASHINGTON, March 9 (Reuters) - The CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC.N) will appear before the Senate Commerce Committee on March 22 at a rail safety hearing, according to a spokesperson for the committee.

CEO Alan Shaw appeared before the Senate Environment and Public Works committee on Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board Chair Jennifer Homendy will also appear at the March 22 hearing, the committee said.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Leslie Adler











