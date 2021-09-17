Skip to main content

United States

North Carolina court rejects Republican photo voter ID law as unconstitutional

By
1 minute read

REUTERS/Larry Downing

Sept 17 (Reuters) - A North Carolina court on Friday struck down a voter photo identification law passed by Republicans in 2018, finding it intentionally discriminated against Black voters who were likely to vote Democratic.

The ruling marks the second consecutive Republican-backed voting law from North Carolina to be overturned the courts, after a U.S. appeals court in 2016 found a previous law targeted African Americans "with almost surgical precision."

In Friday's ruling, the 2-1 majority wrote that the 2018 law "was motivated at least in part by an unconstitutional intent to target African American voters."

Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 9:34 PM UTC

'Threats of violence' at U.S. Capitol pro-Trump rally, police warn

Police warned of threats of violence at a planned Saturday rally at the U.S. Capitol by Donald Trump supporters, and the National Guard put 100 troops on standby to provide support, after the building was breached during a Jan. 6 riot.

United States
COVID-19 victims remembered on Washington's National Mall with 650,000 white flags
United States
As California fire nears, crews protect world's largest tree in special wrap
United States
Biden admin looks to revive Trump-era order on migrant expulsion
United States
U.S. says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in 'tragic mistake'