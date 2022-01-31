Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
United States

Novavax files for U.S. authorization of COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute read

A car drives past the sign for vaccine developer Novavax at the company's headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, November 30, 2020. REUTERS/Raphael Satter

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc (NVAX.O) said on Monday it had filed for a U.S. approval for the emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in adults, a much-awaited step for the company following months of struggles with development and manufacturing problems.

The filing is based on data provided to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month and results of two late-stage trials in the United States, Mexico and the UK that showed the protein-based vaccine had an overall efficacy of about 90%, the company said.

The U.S. submission follows authorizations for its vaccine from the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization, clearing the way for its use in Europe as well as low- and middle-income countries. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Leroy Leo; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters