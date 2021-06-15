United States
N.Y. Fed's Empire State manufacturing business index declines in June
The New York Federal Reserve said on Tuesday its barometer on manufacturing business activity in New York state declined for a second consecutive month in June.
The regional Fed's "Empire State" index on current business conditions fell seven points to 17.4, lower than a reading of 23.0 forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
A reading above zero signals the New York manufacturing sector is expanding.
New orders increased moderately, deliveries lengthened at a record-setting pace while inventories edged lower. New York's manufacturing firms were optimistic. The survey's six-month outlook gauge rose eleven points to 47.7. The indexes for new orders and shipments rose to similar levels.
