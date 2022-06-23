NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns

New York Governor Kathy Hochul arrives for a bill signing ceremony, enacting a package of bills on gun control in the Bronx borough of New York City, U.S., June 6, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a news conference on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."

The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.