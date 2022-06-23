1 minute read
NY Gov. Hochul slams 'absolutely shocking' Supreme Court ruling on concealed handguns
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
WASHINGTON, June 23 (Reuters) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul at a news conference on Thursday called the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on concealed handguns "absolutely shocking" and said she was "sorry this dark day has come."
The Supreme Court on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional New York state's limits on carrying concealed handguns in public, handing a landmark victory to gun-rights advocates. read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Mark Porter
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.