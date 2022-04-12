NY lieutenant governor Benjamin pleads not guilty to bribery, related charges

Democratic New York State Senator Brian Benjamin speaks at an event where he is announced as New York Governor Kathy Hochul's choice to be Lieutenant Governor, in the Harlem section of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin pleaded not guilty to bribery and related criminal charges on Tuesday, after prosecutors said he directed state funds to a group controlled by a real estate developer who was a campaign donor.

Benjamin entered his plea in Manhattan federal court.

Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese

