NY lieutenant governor Benjamin pleads not guilty to bribery, related charges
NEW YORK, April 12 (Reuters) - New York Lieutenant Governor Brian Benjamin pleaded not guilty to bribery and related criminal charges on Tuesday, after prosecutors said he directed state funds to a group controlled by a real estate developer who was a campaign donor.
Benjamin entered his plea in Manhattan federal court.
Reporting by Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Chris Reese
