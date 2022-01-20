NYC Mayor Eric Adams to receive first paycheck in cryptocurrency via Coinbase

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at an event during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., January 3, 2022. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

Jan 20 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said his first paycheck, to arrive Friday, will be automatically converted into cryptocurrency via Coinbase Global Inc (COIN.O).

The salary will be converted to Ethereum and Bitcoin, the statement added.

The mayor last year said he would take his first three paychecks in bitcoin and signaled his intention to make his city the "center of the cryptocurrency industry". read more

Reporting by Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

