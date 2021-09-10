Skip to main content

NYSE marks moment of silence ahead of 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

Sept 10 (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange marked a moment of silence on Friday, the last trading day before the 20th anniversary of the attacks on Sept. 11, when two airliners crashed into the twin towers at New York's World Trade Center.

The moment occurred at 9:03 a.m. EST (1403 GMT), the time the second plane struck the South Tower in 2001. More than 2,600 at the World Trade Center were killed, as well as 125 people who died at the Pentagon and 265 on the four airliners involved in all the attacks.

The U.S. national anthem was also sung on the floor of the stock exchange.

Traders, first responders and family members of the fallen participated in the commemoration.

Reporting by Dan Fastenberg; Writing by Diane Craft; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

