NZ's a2 Milk seeks to supply infant formula to U.S. after Bubs approval

A2 milk is seen on a supermarket shelf in Singapore April 16, 2018. Picture taken April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Thomas White/File Photo

May 30 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Company (ATM.NZ) said on Monday it had submitted an application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to supply infant milk formula after Australian peer Bubs (BUB.AX) received the health agency's clearance last week.

The Antipodean companies were looking to cash in on a relaxation of regulations around infant formula imports by the FDA earlier this month to mitigate one of the biggest baby food shortages in the United States in recent history.

The crisis was triggered when Abbott Laboratories (ABT.N), the biggest U.S. supplier of powder infant formula including Similac, in February recalled dozens of products after reports of serious bacterial infections in four infants.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We are able to provide support... leveraging our existing U.S. presence and distribution capability," David Bortolussi, managing director and CEO of a2, said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Bubs Australia (BUB.AX) plans to ship at least 1.25 million cans of its baby formula to the United States, the FDA said on Friday. read more

Shares in a2 Milk (ATM.NZ) soared as much as 13%, and were set for their best session since February, while Bubs Australia shot up 42.1% at A$0.0.69 in afternoon trade.

The FDA said on May 19 that Abbott was on track to reopen its key baby formula plant in Michigan within one or two weeks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.