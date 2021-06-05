Ocasio-Cortez endorses progressive Maya Wiley for New York City mayor

Maya Wiley, Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor, campaigns in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., June 2, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Saturday endorsed Maya Wiley for New York City mayor, boosting Wiley’s chances to establish herself as the leading progressive in the crowded race.

Speaking at an event outside City Hall in Manhattan, progressive firebrand Ocasio-Cortez called on voters to "come together as a movement" to avoid the city's being run "for billionaires and special interests."

More than a dozen Democratic candidates are vying to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio at the helm of the most populous U.S. city. The packed race has so far been dominated by former presidential candidate Andrew Yang, who was the main target of criticism at a televised debate earlier this week. read more

Wiley, a civil rights attorney and former MSNBC analyst, is hoping her proposal on job creation, focus on New Yorkers in need and plan to transform policing will resonate with voters in the June 22 primary election.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, another leading contender and a moderate Democrat, slammed Ocasio-Cortez's endorsement of Wiley.

"They are putting slogans and politics in front of public safety and would endanger the lives of New Yorkers," Adams, a former police officer, said in a statement.

(In third paragraph, corrects number of Democratic mayoral candidates)

