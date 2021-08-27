Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Official guidance for COVID booster shot remains eight months -White House

1 minute read

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki addresses the bombings in Afghanistan during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 26, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Official U.S. guidance about when to get a COVID booster shot remains eight months after the last one, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Friday.

President Joe Biden said earlier Friday that officials were considering shrinking that time period to as little as five months.

Nothing has changed related to the eight-month timeline, Psaki said during a briefing with reporters.

Reporting by Heather Timmons Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 3:03 PM UTC

Biden shedding support from independent voters as Delta variant spreads - Reuters poll

President Joe Biden is shedding support from independents, a crucial voting bloc that helped Democrats win the White House and Congress last year, as a resurgence of COVID-19 cases slows the country's return to normal from the pandemic, Reuters/Ipsos polling shows.

United States
Automobiles restrain U.S. consumer spending, monthly inflation slowing
United States
Biden administration urges localities to block evictions after court ruling
United States
Congress demands Facebook, YouTube and others turn over Jan. 6-related documents
United States
Florida judge says governor cannot ban school districts from requiring masks