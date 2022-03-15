Oil pipeline leak in Illinois could show up in Cushing inventory levels

NEW YORK, March 15 (Reuters) - A pipeline leak in Illinois that began last week and has since been fixed could add some buoyancy to oil inventory figures at the Cushing, Oklahoma, storage hub, which has seen nine straight weeks of drawdowns.

A leak on the pipeline in Edwardsville, Illinois, released about 3,900 barrels of crude oil last week before being repaired. Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N), parent of the pipeline's operator Marathon Pipe Line, said on Tuesday that its crews were still removing crude oil from the area.

Remediation efforts are still underway, Jennifer Gabris, a spokesperson for the National Transportation Safety Board told Reuters. Though the release was near the bank of Cahokia Creek in Edwardsville, no crude oil made it downstream into the Mississippi River, the spokesperson said.

The pipeline is a key artery for barrels from Cushing, the nation's largest oil storage hub, traveling to the Midwest into Illinois and other states. With the line shut for a few days, it could boost stocks at Cushing, which have been steadily dwindling due to surging demand.

Stockpiles at the storage hub dropped to 22.2 million barrels in the week to March 4, lowest since October 2014, U.S. Energy Information Administration data showed.

Repairs to the line have now been completed. Federal investigators first sent a team to the spill on March 11.

