Oklahoma lawmakers pass near-total abortion ban

May 19 (Reuters) - Oklahoma lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would ban nearly all abortions except in cases of medical emergency, rape or incest, and allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps women get abortions except in those narrow cases.

It is the second bill that the state's Republican-led legislature has passed this spring that effectively would end abortion access in Oklahoma.

The bill now heads to the desk of Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, who has signaled support for anti-abortion laws.

(This story corrects 1st paragraph to clarify when private citizens can sue)

Reporting by Gabriella Borter Editing by Chris Reese

