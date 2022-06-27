1 minute read
Oklahoma reaches $250 mln opioid settlement with drug distributors
June 27 (Reuters) - Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor said on Monday his state reached a $250 million settlement with Amerisource Bergen Corp(ABC.N), Cardinal Health Inc(CAH.N) and McKesson Corp(MCK.N) to resolve allegations the drug distributors contributed to the opioid epidemic in the state.
Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware
