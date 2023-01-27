Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for 61.3% of U.S. COVID cases - CDC

[1/3] People wear masks as a protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in New York City, New York, U.S., December 12, 2022. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz















Jan 27 (Reuters) - The Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 has likely become the dominant variant in the United States, accounting for 61.3% of COVID cases in the week ended Jan. 28, data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed on Friday.

The subvariant accounted for 49.5% of cases in the week ended Jan. 21, estimates from CDC showed.

XBB.1.5, which is currently the most transmissible variant, is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October.

The now-dominant XBB-related subvariants are derived from the BA.2 version of Omicron.

An analysis from CDC showed on Wednesday that updated COVID-19 boosters from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N)/BioNTech SE and Moderna (MRNA.O) helped prevent symptomatic infections against the new XBB-related subvariants.

Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Shailesh Kuber











