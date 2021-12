A person is tested for COVID-19 in Times Square as the Omicron coronavirus variant continues to spread in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Omicron variant of coronavirus accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections based on sequencing data for the week ended Dec. 18, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday.

Reporting by Caroline Humer Editing by Chris Reese

