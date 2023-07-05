One killed, four injured in July 4 fireworks accident in Texas

July 4 (Reuters) - Fireworks being prepared for a Fourth of July spectacular ignited in a Texas warehouse on Tuesday, killing one person and injuring four and destroying the building where they were stored, officials said.

The accident happened near the town of Gilmer in preparation for Independence Day fireworks in nearby Kilgore, both in rural Upshur County, about 120 miles (200 km) east of Dallas.

"From our initial interviews with especially one survivor there was an ignition while they were working with it, and then it all happened real fast," said David Hazel, chief deputy of the Upshur County Sheriff's office.

The state fire marshal was investigating, Hazel said.

The ignition started a "significant blaze" that destroyed the building, he said.

The Kilgore fireworks show was canceled.

Reporting by Daniel Trotta















