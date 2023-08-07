One person injured in fire at Sherwin-Williams plant in Texas

Aug 7 (Reuters) - One person was injured in a fire at Sherwin-Williams' (SHW.N) paint plant in Garland, Texas, local authorities said on Monday.

The local fire department responded to a "possible explosion" at the facility around 1:20 am, Garland Fire Department media relations officer James Duggar told Reuters.

After firefighters assessed the magnitude of the fire, more personnel were brought on the ground, Duggar said, adding that an employee of the manufacturing facility was treated on the scene and later transferred to a local hospital.

The fire is currently under control and the fire department is currently checking "hot spots" at the scene and taking precautions due to the chemicals present inside the facility, according to Duggar.

The cause of the fire is not known yet and an investigation will begin soon, Duggar said.

All major roadways in and around the plant remain closed, a Garland Police Department spokesperson told Reuters.

Cleveland-based Sherwin-Williams, which makes paints and coatings for residential and industrial use, had 48 manufacturing and 24 distribution facilities in the United States as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.









