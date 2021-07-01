One trapped, several hurt in Washington, D.C. building collapse

Emergency personnel clear debris as they search for a trapped worker after a building collapsed in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - Search and rescue crews were attempting on Thursday to free a construction worker trapped inside a Washington D.C., building after it collapsed.

Several other workers who had been caught in the debris and injured had been removed, Washington Fire and EMS said on Twitter. There were no immediate details on their condition.

Local television stations reported that the trapped worker was injured but conscious and in contact with rescuers.

Images showed dozens of firefighters swarming over piles of wood left behind by the collapse, about 5 miles (8 km) north of the Capitol building, just east of Rock Creek Park.

Last week, a condominium tower collapsed in Surfside, Florida as most residents slept. Searchers there have recovered 18 bodies and say another 145 people remain missing. read more

President Joe Biden traveled to the scene of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Florida on Thursday.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; editing by Diane Craft and Rosalba O'Brien

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.