Nearly one out of two Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, while half the citizens above the age of 18 in the country have been fully vaccinated, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency said 164,378,258 people, or 49.5% of the total U.S. population, had received at least one dose, while 131,078,608 people, or 50% of the adult population, in the country are fully vaccinated.

Esperanza Guevara, 31, receives a Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

The United States has administered 287,788,872 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Tuesday morning and distributed 359,004,955 doses, according to the agency.

Those figures are up from the 286,890,900 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by May 24 out of the 357,250,475 doses delivered.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer/BioNTech (PFE.N), as well as Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday.

