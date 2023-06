[1/3] Actor Alan Arkin poses during the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada April 23, 2015. Alan Arkin was honored with the CinemaCon Lifetime Achievement Award. CinemaCon is the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners. REUTERS/Steve... Read more

June 30 (Reuters) - Alan Arkin, a versatile and prolific American actor who thrived in both comic and dramatic roles and won an Oscar for playing a heroin-using grandfather in the 2006 film "Little Miss Sunshine," has died at 89, Variety reported on Friday, citing a statement from his family.

Reporting by Will Dunham and Rami Ayyub















