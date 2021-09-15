Factbox: Over 118,000 customers in Texas still without power from Storm Nicholas

Sept 15 (Reuters) - More than 118,000 homes and businesses in Texas were still without power Wednesday morning, as utilities restored service much faster than the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicholas caused new outages, according to local energy companies.

That is down from a peak of 529,000 Texas customers out Tuesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center issued its last advisory on the storm this morning when Nicholas was a Tropical Depression located near the Texas-Louisiana border that was still capable of causing life-threatening flash floods along portions of the Central Gulf Coast during the next couple of days. [ read more ]

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP.N), the company with the most outages from Nicholas, had about 81,000 customers still without power in the Houston area Wednesday morning, down from a peak of around 454,000 Tuesday morning.

The following table lists major outages by utility, including about 75,000 outages in Louisiana left from Hurricane Ida over two weeks ago:

Reporting by Scott DiSavino

