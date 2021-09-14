Factbox: Over 485,000 in Texas without power from Tropical Storm Nicholas

A child plays along the shoreline ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Nicholas in Galveston, Texas, U.S., September 13, 2021. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Nicholas knocked out power to over 485,000 homes and businesses in Texas so far on Tuesday and will likely cause thousands of outages more as it continues to drench the Houston area.

Nicholas was currently located about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south-southwest of Houston and could cause life-threatening flash floods across the Deep South during the next couple of days, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. read more

Texas energy company CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP.N), the company with the most outages so far, currently has about 413,000 customers without power in the Houston area. That represents about 17% of the company's Houston-area customers.

The following table lists major outages by utility:

