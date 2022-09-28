Factbox: Over a million customers without power in Florida from Hurricane Ian

People walk in a hallway using a flashlight during a power outage as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwestern Florida, in Fort Myers, Florida, U.S. September 28, 2022. REUTERS/Marco Bello















Sept 28 (Reuters) - More than 1.3 million homes and businesses were without power in Florida as Hurricane Ian hit the state's west coast on Wednesday, according to local power companies.

Some utilities have started to restore customers now that the storm has passed southern Florida even though the number of outages continues to increase as the storm heads inland.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ian was causing catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding in the Florida Peninsula. The storm was located about 120 miles (190 kilometers) south-southwest of Orlando, Florida, and was packing maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (225 kph) at 5 p.m. EDT (2000 GMT).

The utility with the most outages so far was Florida Power & Light Co (FPL), a unit of Florida energy company NextEra Energy Inc (<NEE.N>). FPL has activated its emergency response plan, which includes mobilizing more than 13,000 personnel to support power restoration efforts.

Major outages by utility:

Source: Company web sites, Poweroutage.us

