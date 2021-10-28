Paid family leave appears to be out of Biden spending plan -Hoyer

U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) leaves the House floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan/File Photo

WASHINGTON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Paid family leave appears to be out of the agreement on President Joe Biden's spending plan, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said on Thursday.

"Well, it appears to be but ... I can't answer that specifically," Hoyer said in an interview with CNN, adding that Senator Joe Manchin had not supported the program.

Childcare, health insurance, military health care provisions are all included in the bill, as well as clean energy. Hoyer said $555 billion, or about a third of the program, is dedicated to clean energy.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by William Maclean

