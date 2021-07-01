Panelists vow comprehensive probe of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

U.S. National Guardsmen stand duty behind the unscalable fence newly topped with razor wire surrounding the U.S. Capitol in the wake of the January 6th riot and ahead of the upcoming inauguration in Washington, U.S. January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers tapped to serve on the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on Thursday vowed to release a comprehensive report of their findings, citing their oath to the U.S. Constitution.

Representative Benny Thompson, the head of the Homeland Security panel who will lead the new U.S. House of Representatives select panel, said the parameters of the probe have not yet been decided, including possible witnesses, and that no hearing dates have yet been set.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.