Pelosi announces creation of new committee to probe Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday there will be a new House committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, after Senate Republicans in May blocked the creation of an independent commission to probe the assault.
