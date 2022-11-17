Pelosi to pass leadership torch as top U.S. House Democrat -news website Puck

[1/2] U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wields her gavel as the U.S. House of Representatives votes on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion "Build Back Better Act" after hours-long overnight delay in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo















WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to pass the leadership torch for House Democrats and throw her support behind congressman Hakeem Jeffries, news website Puck reported on Thursday.

Pelosi plans to announce her intentions in remarks before the House at noon (1700 GMT), where she will say she plans to stay in Congress as a backbench lawmaker, Puck reporter Tara Palmeri wrote.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; reporting by Susan Heavey











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.