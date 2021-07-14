Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

United States

Pelosi praises Senate budget plan as 'bold, essential investments'

1 minute read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds a House resolution on the approval of the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as she discusses the formation of the committee during her weekly news conference in Washington, U.S., July 1, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday that the $3.5 trillion Senate budget plan "will make bold, essential investments in our values as a nation."

"The Senate budget will contain many of House Democrats’ top priorities, including transformative action on the investments needed to confront the climate crisis, to transform the care economy, and to expand access to health care with enhancements to ACA, Medicare and closing the Medicaid coverage gap," Pelosi said in a letter to colleagues.

Reporting by Eric Beech and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

United States

United States · 8:46 PM UTCBiden pitches multitrillion-dollar infrastructure plan at Senate lunch

President Joe Biden went to Capitol Hill on Wednesday to make the case for his sweeping, two-track infrastructure initiative, a day after leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion plan billed as the biggest boost in decades for U.S. families.

United StatesPelosi praises Senate budget plan as 'bold, essential investments'
United StatesU.S. Senate Democrats roll out draft bill to legalize weed
United StatesU.S. Justice watchdog blasts FBI for botched probe of ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Nassar
United StatesU.S. House select committee announces first hearing to probe Jan. 6 attack