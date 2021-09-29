Pelosi says House will move forward with debt limit bill

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The House of Representatives plans to move forward on Wednesday to pass legislation that would suspend the U.S. debt limit, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers.

"We must act now," Pelosi wrote, but gave no details about the vote. "The full faith and credit of the United States should not be questioned... We cannot and will not allow Republicans’ extremism and utter lack of concern for families to drive our economy into the ground."

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.