Pelosi says she has 'no intention' of abandoning Democrats infrastructure goals

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a news conference on infrastructure on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in an interview on CNN on Sunday that she has "no intention" of abandoning parts of Democrats' infrastructure goals not included in a proposal put forward on Thursday by a group of 10 Senate moderates.

A source familiar with the deal reached by 10 senators said it would cost $974 billion over five years and includes $579 billion in new spending. That was well below President Joe Biden's current $1.7 trillion proposal.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.