U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds her weekly news conference at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., October 12, 2021. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday she expects to have votes on President Biden's infrastructure and Build Back Better deals in the coming week.

"I think we're pretty much there now," Pelosi said in an interview on CNN.

Reporting by Michael Martina and Doina Chiacu

