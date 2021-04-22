Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

United StatesPelosi will allow Republican input on proposed Jan. 6 commission subpoenas

Reuters
2 minutes read

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) wears a mask calling for Washington, D.C., to be made the fifty-first U.S. state via the proposed DC Admission Act, to be voted on Thursday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. April 21, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that she will allow Republican involvement in approving subpoenas on a proposed commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Hoping to secure Republican backing for the panel, Pelosi told reporters that subpoenas would receive joint approval by the Republican vice chair and Democratic chair, versus an earlier proposal requiring only the approval of the Democrat. Supboenas could also be a approved by a majority of the commission.

"I want this to be bipartisan," Pelosi said at her weekly press conference. "If the price of the confidence that the public would have in this, is to make it harder to get some things done, so be it."

The California Democrat has also agreed to have an equal number of Democrats and Republicans on the commission, after Republicans complained about initial plans to give Democrats full control.

But disagreements remain over the scope of the commission. Democrats want the panel to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters that left five people dead including a police officer.

Republicans including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have called for including the civil unrest that swept the country last year following the death of George Floyd.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

United States

United States · 4:39 PM UTCU.S. House passes bill to make Washington, D.C., the 51st state

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday narrowly voted, for the second time in less than a year, to make the District of Columbia the 51st state, sending it to the Senate where it faces stiff Republican opposition.

United StatesAfter milestone police verdict, Minneapolis lays to rest another Black man
United StatesIn COVID-plagued Michigan, warning signs that vaccinations are stalling
United StatesU.S. Supreme Court spurns limits on life sentences for juveniles
United StatesU.S. deepens emissions target at climate summit, goal called ‘game changing’