Pelosi says she will not seek re-election to House Democrats' top job

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) leaves her office to announce her decision about her future at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., November 17, 2022. REUTERS/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that she will not seek re-election to the leadership of the Democratic caucus, making way for a younger generation of leadership in the party and as conservative Republicans take control of the chamber in January.

