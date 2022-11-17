Pelosi says she will not seek re-election to House Democrats' top job
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday announced that she will not seek re-election to the leadership of the Democratic caucus, making way for a younger generation of leadership in the party and as conservative Republicans take control of the chamber in January.
Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; editing by Jonathan Oatis
