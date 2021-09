House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said plans were still on for a Thursday vote on a bipartisan infrastructure bill that is part of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda.

"So far, so good," Pelosi told reporters at a news briefing.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Doina Chiacu;

