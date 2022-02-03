1 minute read
Pelosi says U.S. athletes should not anger "ruthless" Chinese government at Olympics
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the United States had a moral duty to condemn China's rights abuses, but urged U.S. athletes not to risk angering the "ruthless" Chinese government, a day before the opening of the Beijing Olympics.
Pelosi, speaking at a Congressional-Executive Commission on China hearing, said the International Olympic Committee "turns a blind eye" to Beijing's rights violations.
Reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Michael Martina
